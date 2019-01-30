Van Used to Transport Prisoners Rear-Ended by Pickup in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A crash involving a Scranton police officer is under investigation.
A van used to transport prisoners was rear-ended by a pickup while stopped at a red light at the intersection of Pittston Avenue and Fig Street.
The officer driving the van was hurt but not badly. It happened just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators suspect the driver of the pickup might have been under the influence here in Scranton.
41.391639 -75.673493
