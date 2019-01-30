This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Hunting Season Changes Receive Preliminary Approval

Posted 11:00 am, January 30, 2019, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll bring you up to speed on some of the hunting season changes that received preliminary approval at the recent Pennsylvania Game Commission meeting.  These changes include deer season, bear season, flourescent orange requirements and more.  We'll have all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s