Talkback 16: Changing the Start of Deer Season

Posted 7:08 pm, January 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, January 30, 2019

This edition of Talkback 16 focuses on the Game Commission's idea to move the first day of rifle deer season. Some people are all for an extra day in the woods while others don't want to mess with tradition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s