Sun Area Technical Students Collaborate on Project to Help Child

NEW BERLIN, Pa. — Some students at a tech school in Union County came together to help make life a little easier for a child suffering from a back condition.

About a dozen students put different skills they learned in the classroom to help a family in need.

Kaylee Attinger needed somewhere for her 18-month-old daughter Paeyton to work and play. The daughter of the Sun Area Technical Institute student must use a wheelchair because of a birth defect.

Fellow students at the school in New Berlin worked together to build a table for arts and crafts.

“We wanted something that she could use for therapy and she could use for her wheelchair. she does not have anything at home that she can wheel up to,” Kaylee said.

Paeyton suffers a condition that causes her spinal cord not to develop properly. Now she has a table with her name to colors on while she goes through treatments.

“Very exciting,” said Kaylee. “She eats, she colors, she just does everything at this table.”

Instructors at the Sun Area Technical Institute say it took 11 students from four different departments a month to put the table together.

Some students from advanced wood products built the table top, meanwhile, welding and advanced precision students designed the legs.

The legs were clear coated by those in the collision repair program.

“Could not be happier with the product, seeing how she reacts with it, playing with her cups and food in it. It is an amazing thing to see,” said senior Bruce Snyder.

“It means a lot to us that we can work together to help someone in need,” said senior Chandler Garberick.

Students say the table can adjust to at least three feet so Paeyton can use it as she grows.

“To see her happy like that, something she is going use forever is absolutely amazing, the best feeling you could ever have,” added senior Garrett Dunkle.