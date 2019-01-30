× Renovations Coming to Great Wolf Lodge

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On this freezing January day, people in the Poconos did their best to find ways to stay warm.

We found a lot of people warming up at an indoor waterpark.

Great Wolf Lodge near Tannersville was not only busy with guests, but managers also unveiled a new multi-million dollar renovation project.

On this very cold January day, a family from the Harrisburg area decided to warm up at Great Wolf Lodge. Logan Spangler says the indoor waterpark was the perfect place to hide out from the chill.

“It’s a lot better than being outside. I was just out there a minute ago and it’s freezing, very cold,” Spangler said.

Workers at the resort in Pocono Township weren’t only busy helping guests stay warm, but managers were also showing off new renovations.

The first phase of a $12 million project brings upgrades to suites, new attractions for the family, and a giant dragon.

“It’s so exciting to be able to expand our place, without a doubt. Our guests love it, it impacts the guest experience. Even for our pack members, they just love it because it’s something new that we get to do and get the guests involved in,” said Bill Colavito, Great Wolf Lodge.

One of the new attractions is Oliver’s Mining, an interactive maze for the whole family to enjoy. Not only do you have to find the right way out of the maze, but there are also some hands-on tasks you’ll have to complete.

The changes come as Great Wolf faces more and more competition. There are now several indoor waterparks in the Poconos.

“I think it’s interesting because last time we were here, it was kind of small over here, and it was just the kid’s spot and now it’s open and one continuous thing. It’s a lot different than the last time I was here,” Logan Spangler said.

“Our main thing is the waterpark, but we do enjoy some of the other things. We’ve done the golf and some other things, but we didn’t try this thing yet,” said Karl Spangler.

A new candy store and a Dunkin’ Donuts are also being added to the resort.

The second phase of the project is expected to be finished by Memorial Day and it includes upgrades to food services at Great Wolf Lodge.