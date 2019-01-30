Police Department’s Facebook Post Cancels ‘All Criminal Activity’ Due to Extreme Cold

DANVILLE, Pa. — “We will notify you when you may resume illegal activities.”

A Facebook post by the Danville Police Department that cancels “criminal activity” due to frigid temperatures is going viral.

In the message posted Tuesday, police inform residents that “due to the extreme cold and wintry weather forecast for the next couple days, and in an effort to keep everyone out of the frigid temperatures, all criminal activity and violations of the vehicle code will be prohibited until further notice.”

The post goes on to read that when the ban is lifted, residents will be notified by “carrier pigeon.”

The tongue-in-cheek approach to warning folks about the dangers of cold weather seems to be working.

As of Wednesday, the post had been shared more than 1,300 times.

We #hopethisworks too.

The bitter cold is expected to stick around through Friday for most of the area. Get the latest Stormtracker 16 weather updates HERE.