Mother Nature Dishes out Deep Freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- The record-breaking cold coupled with brutal wind chills makes this a dangerous night to be outside.

Mother Nature was really giving us a taste of some cold medicine in Carbondale.

And in Honesdale, people trudged through the snow. It didn't matter how old you are, Ward Burlingame and his grandson say the weather was painful.

"It was really cold. I had to go out and plow the snow. Oh, it was brutal," said Burlingame, of Bethel, New York. "It's not something I look forward to, not at all."

And it's not something people who have to work in the cold look forward to either. Police officers in Danville officially canceled all criminal activity, posting to their Facebook page that "once the weather breaks, we will notify you when you may resume illegal activities. This notice will come as registered mail or by carrier pigeon. #hopethisworks."

In Waymart, the hot ticket item was firewood. B.C. Firewood just off Route 6 sold about 100 bundles of wood in the cold, but if you ask Brian Curtis if he was happy about the cold snap because it was good for business. He'll tell you: "No! Not really. I'd rather it was warmer."

It seems like Edward Messenger knows the trick to keeping warm at his job for Liberty Tax Services in Carbondale: keep moving.

"It helps to dance a little bit," he said.

Things aren't going to get any better over the next 36 hours or so. The wind chill warning remains in place until at least Friday.

Get the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast here.

See weather warnings in effect here.