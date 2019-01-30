× Gearing Up For Arctic Blast

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The temperatures are tumbling, making way for an arctic blast with freezing air and whipping wind.

“I don’t want to hear of it, I don’t want to hear of it,” groaned Llyod Jones of Olyphant.

Jim Gerba of Dickson City usually walks to work, but with the cold, he is taking the bus for the next few days.

“I’m gonna wear like three pairs of pants and sweatpants, I have three shirts on now and two jackets, I’m still cold you know,” he said.

People across the country are bracing for the extreme cold. Officials in some midwest states have declared emergencies.

It could feel like -60 here.

The potential record cold here has some prepared to do what they must to stay warm.

“Stay inside and if you have to be outside, you have to have many layers just do it fast,” said Chuck Cahill of Olyphant.

With temperatures this low, experts say hypothermia and frostbite are serious issues.

You should know that frostbite can set in in a matter of minutes, so make sure all exposed skin is covered.

“You’ve just got to deal with it and pray for spring,” laughed Cahill.