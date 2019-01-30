Customers Thrilled with Barnes & Noble Return

Posted 2:51 pm, January 30, 2019, by

Barnes & Noble, January 2019

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a day loyal customers of Barnes & Noble bookstore were waiting for. Seven months after the place near Wilkes-Barre was wrecked by a tornado, the store is back in its original location and welcoming people home.

It was a warm welcome back for customers who waited in the single-digit cold.

“They closed with a storm and they opened with a storm.”

Their beloved Barnes & Noble is back where it belongs.

“I could not wait for today,” said Sandra Chiampi. “I was at that door 15 minutes before it opened and it’s like coming home again.”

Seven months after a tornado ripped through the place, it looks like nothing happened.

Barnes & Noble, January 2019

The store was open in a temporary location while this building was repaired but this is a place where customers come to spend time in a world of books. They missed that.

“It looked so different, I’m just shocked,” Bradie Paulewicz said.

In this story

Renee Harrison brought the kids to be part of opening day since it’s a snow day at school. They loved seeing the place full of life again, full of smiles.

“It’s exciting, I think everyone is just so anxious to get the store open since the tornado. It’s just great to be back here,” Harrison said.

“That was awesome, it was like coming home, giving hugs and seeing people that were here and are still here, and that they love this place as much as the people of the Wyoming Valley love it,” Chiampi added.

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s