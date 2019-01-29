Two Charged in Shooting, Robbery in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police have charged two people after a violent home invasion in Scranton.

Police say Chelsea Gillette, 23, of Jefferson Township, and Devante Graham, 23, of Scranton, were involved in the robbery at a home in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street late Sunday night.

Court papers say Gillette went to the victim’s home to buy marijuana. She left the door open behind her, and Graham followed her inside. There was a struggle, and the victim was shot in the face and thigh.

Graham was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary.

Gillette is facing conspiracy and robbery charges.