Snow Slows Evening Commute

It is slow going on many roads as people head home from work in this snow.
Several inches of snow has fallen so far.
PennDOT issued a travel ban for empty tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles pulling double trailers, RVs, and motorcycles on many area interstates including I-380, I-80, I-81, and the Turnpike’s northeast extension.
Once the snow picked up, PennDOT also issued speed restrictions on area interstates, reducing speed limits to 45 mph.
A crash on Interstate 81 south caused traffic to back up for miles Tuesday afternoon.
Newswatch 16 found a car rolled over on Business Route 6 in Mayfield around 3 p.m.
