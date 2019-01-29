Snow Slows Evening Commute

Posted 4:42 pm, January 29, 2019, by

It is slow going on many roads as people head home from work in this snow.

Several inches of snow has fallen so far.

PennDOT issued a travel ban for empty tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles pulling double trailers, RVs, and motorcycles on many area interstates including I-380, I-80, I-81, and the Turnpike’s northeast extension.

Once the snow picked up, PennDOT also issued speed restrictions on area interstates, reducing speed limits to 45 mph.

A crash on Interstate 81 south caused traffic to back up for miles Tuesday afternoon.

Newswatch 16 found a car rolled over on Business Route 6 in Mayfield around 3 p.m.

Click here for the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast.

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

 

