Snow Slows Evening Commute

It is slow going on many roads as people head home from work in this snow.

Several inches of snow has fallen so far.

PennDOT issued a travel ban for empty tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles pulling double trailers, RVs, and motorcycles on many area interstates including I-380, I-80, I-81, and the Turnpike’s northeast extension.

Once the snow picked up, PennDOT also issued speed restrictions on area interstates, reducing speed limits to 45 mph.

A crash on Interstate 81 south caused traffic to back up for miles Tuesday afternoon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a crash on I-81 South approaching Wilkes-Barre, traffic is jammed for miles. This is an image from PennDOT's camera near Pittston. pic.twitter.com/DLEPC5WYoF — Jon Meyer (@JonMeyerWNEP) January 29, 2019

Newswatch 16 found a car rolled over on Business Route 6 in Mayfield around 3 p.m.

