× Preventing Frozen Pipes

DANVILLE–With polar-like conditions predicted for the next few days, frigid air is part of the package. Freezing temperatures can sometimes lead to frozen pipes. Just ask Michele Whitenight of Riverside.

“Some of our pipes froze and then we didn`t have water upstairs to get showers. How frustrating is that? Very frustrating when you have three kids,” Whitenight said.

For plumbers such as Rich Roesly of Danville, January and February are his busiest months .

“This time of year is freeze ups. That`s usually the bulk of our work,” Roesly said.

Roesly tells Newswatch 16 around 90% of his calls this time of year could be prevented.

“Little cautionary steps are a good idea,” Roesly said.

Roesly spent part of this day working at a house in Danville. He tells us there are simple steps you can take so you don’t have to call a plumber when cold weather hits. First open your kitchen cabinets, which lets the heat flow through. If your pipes are prone to freezing, allow a small trickle of water to run to keep them from freezing. Also, use heat tape for problem areas.

“The heat tape where it`s plugged into, you have to check the plug to make sure it has power. If the power trips you have a frozen pipe,” Roesly said.

It`s also important to keep the cold air outside, so if you have some leaky doors and windows it`s important to pick up some insulation.

Also, disconnect your garden hose.

“Also those areas where that hose is going through the exterior of the building, make sure any cracks are covered with silicone,” Roesly said.

If your pipes do freeze, you can use a space heater or even a hair dryer to warm them up.