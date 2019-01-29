× Husband Accused of Shackling Wife to Passenger Seat While He Goes to Work

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A man from Carbon County is accused of shackling his wife inside his vehicle.

Bethlehem police say on the morning of January 23, someone called 911 to report a woman “handcuffed” inside a vehicle on Jennings Street and asking for help. When officers arrived, they found the woman’s ankle was secured to the passenger seat.

The victim told officers her husband of 20 years, John VanHorn, 50, of Albrightsville, had done this several times in the past six months while he was a work.

VanHorn was charged with false imprisonment and locked up in the Northampton County jail on $50,000 bail.