Canton Police Officer Charged with Child Sex Abuse

CANTON, Pa. — A police officer is facing child sex charges in Bradford County.

State police have charged Joshua Gleco, 27, an officer in Canton borough.

Troopers say Gleco had an inappropriate relationship with the juvenile victim between June of 2017 and June of 2018.

Troopers say on Gleco’s cell phone, they discovered child pornography and dozens of illegally recorded phone calls with local businesses and other people.

Gleco is locked up in Bradford County on four counts of sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and three counts of felony wiretap violation.