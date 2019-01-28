UGI Seeks Rate Hike

UGI Utilities is looking to increase rates for all its customers.

The natural gas company filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to increase its rates for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

If approved, residential customers would see an 8.5% hike that works out to about $7 more a month for the average home.

Commercial customers would see an increase of 17.4% while industrial rates would go up by 18%.

UGI says the rate hike is needed for system improvements.

