Tire Smashes Windshield of Bus on I-380 in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Pa. -- A bus was forced off an area interstate after it is struck by a wheel from another vehicle.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday on Interstate 380 near Moscow.

Passengers on that Greyhound bus tell Newswatch 16 most of them were asleep when the bus traveling to New York City stopped abruptly. They soon realized a tire from another vehicle going in the opposite direction hit the bus.

According to state police, a truck hauling garbage was heading north on Interstate 380 near Moscow when two rear tires flew off as the driver rounded a curve.

The driver of a Greyhound bus headed south on I-380 saw the tires flying in the air and tried to swerve out of the way and then braked.

One of the tires shattered the windshield of the bus.

The female bus driver was trapped under the steering wheel for a time and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. Passengers tell us she was alert and seemed to be OK but was shaken up.

None of the 37 passengers was hurt. They were taken off the bus and escorted onto another bus to get to New York City.

"If the driver hadn't stopped at the time she did, the bus would have flipped over, so we're very grateful to her. Unfortunately, she is hurt. She's being taken care of. She's very lucky. She was trapped between the wheel and her seat," said passenger Jonathan Paul.

The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.

Traffic is getting by on I-380 north, and at last check, there is still just one lane of traffic getting by on I-380 south near the Moscow exit.