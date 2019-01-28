Super 16 Dream Team Running Backs

Check out these rabbits!
Ryan Clark - East Stroudsburg
Max Moyers - Lewisburg Area
Isaac Gensemer - Central Columbia
Mason Kordish - Valley View
Gaige Garcia - Southern Columbia
Check out these rabbits!
Ryan Clark - East Stroudsburg
Max Moyers - Lewisburg Area
Isaac Gensemer - Central Columbia
Mason Kordish - Valley View
Gaige Garcia - Southern Columbia
1 Comment
jimbrony
Getting colder… Since somebody thinks they have a right to censor free speech, I’m giving them a little homework assignment. Try to find all the comments and delete them. This comment is for the Greyhound bus driver that got hit by a wheel assembly that came off a truck. Let’s see how dedicated they are: Post #6 since someone doesn’t believe in the 1st Amendment: Well, that didn’t take long to hurt someone’s delicate feelings… I’ll withhold comments until a seasoned veteran truck driver with 30 years of accident and ticket free miles that has never posted anything vulgar or racist checks in. I’m sure there’s a reasonable, logical explanation why the wheels of a properly maintained and not overloaded semi would come off after the professional driver did a proper pre-trip inspection.