SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Scranton.

Dispatchers say a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim said it happened somewhere around Albright Avenue and Providence Road.

There is no word on the victim's name or condition.

Police in Scranton have not said what led to the apparent shooting.