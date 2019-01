× Scranton Police Department Officer Laid to Rest

SCRANTON, Pa. — Funeral services were held Monday in Scranton for a city police officer who passed away last week.

A large flag flew over Wyoming Avenue in front of St. Peter’s Cathedral as family, friends, and fellow police officers paid final respects to Officer Daniel Schaufler

He passed away last Monday from cancer.

Schaufler was a 16-year member of the Scranton Police Department.