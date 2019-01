× Prison Sentence for Stabbing Grandmother to Death in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of stabbing his grandmother to death admitted to the crime and was sentenced to prison.

Eric Montanari pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Monday and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Police said Montanari killed his grandmother, Sandra Montanari, 66, at a home in Black Creek Township in March of last year.