× Peaches, Nectarines Sold at Walmart Stores in Pennsylvania Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled peaches and nectarines sold at Walmart stores in several states, including Pennsylvania, due to possible contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York is recalling the fruit because it could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, the recall includes 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums.

No illnesses have been reported. The issue was discovered during a routine sampling program by the packing house which revealed that the finished products contained the bacteria.

The recalled fruit was distributed in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.

Retail Stores States Product ALDI Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Nectarines, Peaches, Plums Costco California Nectarines Fairway Market New York Nectarines, Peaches Hannaford Maine Peaches Market Basket Massachusetts Nectarines, Peaches Walmart Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia Nectarines (MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV), Peaches (KY, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WV)

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

Consumers who have purchased Fresh Peaches, Fresh Nectarines and Fresh Plums are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com.