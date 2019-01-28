Hoping for Ice Skating Weather in Schuylkill Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. -- With winter in full swing, many folks in our area are probably thinking that spring can't come soon enough, but people in one Schuylkill County borough actually want the temperatures to dip so that a winter tradition can come to fruition.

Stoyers Dam at Bubeck Park in Schuylkill Haven is a year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts in Schuylkill County, regardless of the weather. While many may be wishing for warmer temperatures, people here are rooting for it to get colder.

"There was one day of ice skating this season so far. We only had one day, maybe two days, where it was actually thick enough for ice skating," said borough administrator Scott Graver.

Ice skating is a winter tradition that dates back several decades in this Schuylkill County borough, a tradition that brings back many memories for those who grew up there.

"It was absolutely, positively crowded. Kids, adults, all ages and we had a ball," said one resident. "It was one heck of a nice place to be and everybody knew each other. It was great."

But the ice at Stoyers Dam needs to be six inches thick to skate on. With all of the up and down weather we've had of late, the ice has thinned out. With cold weather on the horizon, those in the area are hoping the community gets the green light to lace up their skates.

"It's fun to watch. I'm not a skater myself, but I love watching everybody. Everybody has so much fun doing it. It's really nice to see," said Tamaqua resident Carol Raffa.

"I think with what they're calling for, there will be thick enough ice for sure by Sunday," Graver said.