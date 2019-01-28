× Historic Log Cabin Donated

LEWISBURG–Contractors in Lewisburg spent the day taking down this log cabin from the 1770’s. It’s been on the property of Marcia Milne for more than 20 years but it’s been in her family since 1803.

“She really loved for school children to come by, and then she would talk about what it was like to live in the 1700-1800`s,” Lois Huffines said.

When Milne’s husband passed away, Marcia wanted to preserve the log cabin. So she donated it to the Union County Historical Society and is paying to relocate it. Log by log it’s being taken apart and moved.

The log cabin will be moved here, to the Union County Historical Society`s Dale-Engle-Walker House property.

“It will become part of the educational mission of the Union County Historical Society,” Huffines said.

The Dale-Engle-Walker House was built in the 1700’s and sits just outside Lewisburg. The historical society uses it for tours and will soon include the log cabin.

“It was a wonderful contribution. We`re very grateful that she was willing to do that and I think she`s happy that this important piece of her history will be preserved,” Huffines said.

The cabin is outfitted with period items such as a rope bed and butter churn.