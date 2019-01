Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A former counselor accused of stealing from the Pennsylvania CareerLink in Scranton was sentenced on Monday.

Joel Hunsicker, 38, of Nesquehoning, was sentenced to two years probation.

Authorities say he stole more than $6,500 in federally funded gift cards over a six-year period.

Those gift cards were intended for student rewards.

In addition to probation, Hunsicker must pay back the money he stole.