× Duck Donuts Brings Chemo Ducks to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

JANET WEIS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL — Patients at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville got out of their hospital beds for a few minutes on Monday for a sweet treat.

Employees from Duck Donuts in State College brought the children a doughnut-decorating party.

But doughnuts weren’t the only things employees from Duck Donuts brought. They also brought ducks.

Duck Donuts raised nearly $2,000 to buy chemo ducks for the oncology patients here at the hospital. They are called chemo ducks and they will be given to cancer patients at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Tracey Craddock from child life services explains that when children are diagnosed with cancer, they get a mediport implanted in their chest. The chemo ducks have them, too.

“These kids get to see a fun toy that has something that is strange and new to them, so it kind of introduces the concept in a fun, new way,” Craddock said.

Craddock says Geisinger gives away around 30 chemo ducks a year so the donation is appreciated.

“They’re getting 24 ducks, but the $1,900 covered way more than 24 ducks, so they have access to those ducks when they need them in the future,” said Janette Haas, Duck Donuts State College owner.

The kids are happy about the donation but even happier about the doughnut decorating party.

“It is really fun and I think everyone would love this if they were here,” said Emma Straub.