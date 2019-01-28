All Aboard at Steamtown after Government Shutdown Ends

SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s back to work for employees at Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton now that the government shutdown is over.

Steamtown reopened around 9 a.m. Monday.

The trains were stuck in their sheds during the shutdown that lasted over a month.

The site remained closed during the weekend but workers were inside clearing away ice and snow getting the site ready for visitors.

1 Comment