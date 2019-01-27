School to Provide Grief Counselors After Student Killed in Wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Grief counselors are expected to be at a high school in the Poconos Monday morning as the district mourns the loss of a student.

The teen died Friday in a crash near Tannersville.

16-year-old Hallie Loys died in the wreck, according to the funeral director handling the arrangements.

School officials tell Newswatch 16 there will be grief counselors on hand at Pocono Mountain East High School on Monday and for as long as needed to help students and staff deal with the loss.

State police say the deadly crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 715 and Mountain Springs Drive in Jackson Township.

According to state police, Loys was a passenger in a vehicle when the driver lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane, and hit an SUV.

Both drivers were taken to Pocono Medical Center. Troopers have not released their names or conditions.

State police are still investigating what caused the deadly crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.