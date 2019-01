Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Despite some morning snowflakes, over 100 dirt bike and ATV riders braved the elements in Columbia County as a way to push people outdoors.

Evansville Motocross Park opened up the 3-mile track to riders.

People came from around the area, as well as from New Jersey, Delaware, and New York, to race.

This was one of two off-season events held to get riders outdoors during the winter.