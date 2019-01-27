Raising Money for Family Who Lost Home to Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- People came together to give a fresh start to a family who lost their home to fire in Luzerne County.

A benefit was held at the Faith United Church of Christ in Hazleton on Sunday.

Plenty of food was up for sale as well as baked items.

More than 100 gift baskets were raffled off as well.

It was all to raise money for Amanda Bisco and her family.

Back in November, flames scorched their home, forcing Amanda to jump from the roof to safety.

"Well, Amanda's my daughter, and it's been hard seeing everything. She lived there from when she was a child, so it wasn't just her regular memories as a mom, it was her childhood memories that were erased, too, so to see the family be supported by the community has really just been heart-warming," said Gerri Berger of Hazleton.

The money raised will go towards helping the Bisco family get back on their feet.