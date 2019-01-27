Police Investigating Possible Abduction in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a possible abduction in Scranton.

According to state police, witnesses say they saw a man push a woman into a Jeep around 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the Gulf gas station parking lot along Cedar Avenue. The man then threw a duffel bag into the Jeep and sped out of the parking lot.

The witnesses told police the woman yelled out the window, "Help, I'm being kidnapped." The vehicle then turned onto the Central Scranton Expressway.

Officials say the vehicle is an older black Jeep Cherokee (1990-2000) with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this possible abduction in Scranton, you're asked to call police at 570-342-9111.