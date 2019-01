Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Hazleton believe a driver may have died before crashing his car into a tree.

According to investigators, Maxwell Iwuji, 46, was behind the wheel when the vehicle slammed into a tree along Carson Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe Iwuji had a heart attack before the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say a 7-year-old girl was also in the car and suffered only minor injuries.