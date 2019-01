Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road in Luzerne County was closed for hours after a deadly crash.

Emergency crews blocked off Bodle Road near Harding around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Thomas Barnard, 65, of Pittston, drove off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner pronounced Barnard dead at the scene.

There is no word what led to the deadly crash.