Man Arrested After Abducting Child: Police

Posted 10:59 pm, January 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56PM, January 27, 2019

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was taken into custody after police say he abducted a 5-year-old child in Luzerne County.

Sugarloaf Township police say the child was taken from a home in Salem Township on Sunday.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Pilot truck stop on Route 93.

According to police, the driver was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The child was found inside the vehicle and was taken into protective custody.

Sugarloaf Township police say the man and the child were handed over to Salem Township police.

