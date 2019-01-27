× In Your Neighborhood

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so come out on out for a tasty meal, Sunday, February 3, in Luzerne County. Join the White Haven Marine Corps League at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in White Haven for their monthly all you can eat breakfast, starting at 8 a.m. They’ll be serving eggs to order, pancakes, waffles, home fries and more. The event is open to the public and costs $4 for kids and $8 per adult.

13th Annual Super Bowl Sunday Wing Fest

What goes good with football? Well, wings of course! If you agree, then check out the 13th Annual Super Bowl Sunday Wing Fest, Sunday, February 3, in Lackawanna County. The Volunteer Hose Company of Throop #3 will hold the Wing Fest from Noon until 4 p.m. at the station on Dunmore Street. Orders consists of 10 party size wings with celery and blue cheese for $10. Proceeds benefit the VHC of Throop Operating Fund.