Helping Fire Victims in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- An event in Scranton raised money for a family who lost their home to fire.

Bands hit the stage at Irish Wolf Pub on Sunday to raise money for the Howells family.

A fire tore through the family's home in west Scranton on Christmas Day. Judy Howells was burned while rescuing her husband and her son on the second floor.

"She's doing well. She's getting a lot of help from family, and sooner or later she'll be going down to the burn center to get checked on and all that, and they're looking into a house and all that too," said Stephen Howells, victim's brother.

This fundraiser was organized to help cover Judy's medical bills and to help get the family back on their feet.