LANESBORO, Pa. -- Fire destroyed a home and killed a pet dog in Susquehanna County, according to fire officials.

There is not much left of the home on Viaduct Street in Lanesboro.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 no one was home when flames were spotted around 5 p.m. Sunday. One person lived there.

A state police fire marshal will look for the cause of the fire.