Water Restored in Troy

TROY, Pa. -- The water is back on in one part of Bradford County.

Borough officials in Troy say a busted water line has finally been fixed.

About 75 percent of homes and businesses in the borough had been without running water for several days. The rest of the borough was under a boil water advisory.

The issues kept the Troy Area School District closed for much of the past week.

Officials in Troy advise people to run their cold water to clear their lines before running hot water.