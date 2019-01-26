Two Years Since Disappearance of Robert Baron

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- It's now been two years since a businessman from Old Forge vanished.

Robert Baron went missing in January of 2017.

After the disappearance, investigators say they found evidence of a struggle inside Baron's restaurant, Ghigiarelli's Pizza on Main Street.

Officials from the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office say the case is still an open investigation.

Baron's wife Maria has taken to Facebook to try and generate tips in the case.

The Baron family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading them to Robert Baron's whereabouts.

