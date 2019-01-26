× Two Arrested for Vandalism Spree

KINGSTON, Pa. — Two people are now in custody after a vandalism spree in Luzerne County.

Kingston police arrested Dalton Plath, 21, of Larksville, and Victor Robles, 19, of Kingston.

They’re charged with vandalizing windows at KJ’s Pickle Barrel and Cee Kay Auto Parts on Market Street twice in the past month.

Kingston police say Plath and Robles will be arraigned Sunday morning on 18 counts of criminal mischief, possession of instruments of crime, reckless endangerment, and criminal conspiracy.