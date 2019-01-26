Students Participate in Science Olympiad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Area students came together in Lackawanna County to test their skills in science.

North Pocono High School hosted a science Olympiad on Saturday where nearly 600 students displayed science experiments and competed against their peers.

Educators say other than science, the invitational is about team building.

"Just the camaraderie, working together as a team, there's only 15 members on a team, so they have to work pretty closely to get their events scheduled and to be able to compete in as many events as they can," said Doug Bowman, Lehighton Area School District.

The science Olympiad in Lackawanna County lets students practice for regionals and a chance to compete in the statewide science Olympiad.