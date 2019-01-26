Steamtown National Historic Site Still Closed

Posted 6:28 pm, January 26, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The government may be back open, but a historic landmark in Scranton remains closed.

Anyone who tried visiting the Steamtown National Historic Site on Saturday found signs saying it remains shut down.

Its website says some parks affected by the shutdown may take longer to reopen than others.

Steamtown has been closed since the government shutdown began on December 22.

The Department of the Interior, which oversees Steamtown, has been tied up in the budget battle in Washington.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

