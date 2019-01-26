Man in Custody After Standoff with Police in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police activity shut down a usually busy road in the Poconos for hours on Saturday.

Police were called to a home along Kuhenbeaker Road near Long Pond around 11 a.m. Saturday after a man threatened to harm himself. When police got there, investigators say Edward Clarke, 85, of Blakeslee, fired a shot. Clarke then barricaded himself inside his home, forcing police to block off the busy stretch of road.

The road was closed for hours while police attempted to negotiate with him.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Clarke was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.

Clarke has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.