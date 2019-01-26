No. 3 Scranton Women Suffer First Loss of the Season

The No. 3 Scranton women's basketball team suffered their first loss of the season, falling to Elizabethtown 64-46. Sofia Recupero scored a team-high 16 points in the loss. Mountain Top native and Holy Redeemer graduate Lydia Lawson helped lead the upset for Elizabethtown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

