KKK Robe Sells for $3,000 at Auction

Posted 6:15 pm, January 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:41PM, January 26, 2019

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A Ku Klux Klan robe fetched a big sum at an auction in Snyder County.

According to the auctioneer, an anonymous collector purchased the KKK hood and robe for $3,000 at the Beaver Springs Auction Center on Saturday.

The auction center had received some negative feedback about the robe, including a call from a local pastor.

Auctioneers say someone sold the KKK gear on consignment. That means the seller gets the money from the sale, excluding a percentage to the auction house.

