Free Meal for Federal Workers

DALTON, Pa. -- Dalton United Methodist Church hosted a free pasta dinner for federal employees and their families on Saturday.

Much of the food was donated to the church.

Pastor TJ McCabe tells Newswatch 16 even though the government shutdown is over for now, families affected by it still need a lot of help.

"This is really the definition of what it means to be a church. I think I'd be really disappointed if I was running a church as a pastor and we weren't doing this type of work," McCabe said.

After the dinner, federal workers also got to take home free groceries.