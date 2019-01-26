Abington Heights Girls Beat North Pocono On Pink Night

Posted 10:56 pm, January 26, 2019, by

After raising $37,248.96 for the Foundation of Cancer Care on Pink Night, the Abington Heights girls basketball team beat North Pocono 45-34. Rachel McDonald led the way with 21 points for the Lady Comets.

1 Comment

  • Dicky Ball

    Still no ‘cure’ after all of these decades of squandered and embezzled donations. Prevention, healthy life style choices, low stress and minimum exposure to pollutants are the ‘cure’. The crooks around the administrative table are laughing all the way to the bank🤤👀🤭.

    Reply Report comment