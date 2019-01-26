Abington Heights Girls Beat North Pocono On Pink Night

After raising $37,248.96 for the Foundation of Cancer Care on Pink Night, the Abington Heights girls basketball team beat North Pocono 45-34. Rachel McDonald led the way with 21 points for the Lady Comets.
