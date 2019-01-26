11th Annual Pink Game at Abington Heights

Posted 11:31 pm, January 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, January 26, 2019

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two high school basketball teams in Lackawanna County came together for a cause before competing on the court.

Before the girls from Abington Heights hosted North Pocono on Saturday, the teams presented a check for $37,000 to the Foundation for Cancer Care in Scranton.

The foundation provides free mammograms and breast cancer care for women who can't afford those services.

The check presentation was a part of the 11th annual Pink Game at Abington Heights.

