FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A frightening scene along interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

A viewer sent in these pictures to Newswatch 16 showing crashes in the northbound lanes of the interstate near the Minersville exit.

A firefighter tells us a driver was heading south the wrong way in the northbound lanes and caused at least two wrecks.

No word on injuries as a result of the wrecks Friday on 81 in Schuylkill County.