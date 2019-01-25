Woman Charged After Attempting to Kill Elderly Aunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County police have arrested a woman on charges she tried to kill her elderly aunt.

Officers in Old Forge charged Carrie Trowbridge with attempted homicide today.

They say her aunt, Josephine Delucia, needs an oxygen tank.

Court papers say back in November, Trowbridge kept Delucia in a car and drove her around for several hours with just one tank.

At one point even closing the car windows and pinching Delucia's nose closed.

Old Forge Police say Trowbridge was a beneficiary of Deluca and would have profited from her death.

Trowbridge is also facing neglect, and kidnapping charges in Lackawanna County.