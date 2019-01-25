Woman Charged After Attempting to Kill Elderly Aunt

Posted 7:16 pm, January 25, 2019, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- In Lackawanna County police have arrested a woman on charges she tried to kill her elderly aunt.

Officers in Old Forge charged Carrie Trowbridge with attempted homicide today.

They say her aunt, Josephine Delucia, needs an oxygen tank.

Court papers say back in November, Trowbridge kept Delucia in a car and drove her around for several hours with just one tank.

At one point even closing the car windows and pinching Delucia's nose closed.

Old Forge Police say Trowbridge was a beneficiary of Deluca and would have profited from her death.

Trowbridge is also facing neglect, and kidnapping charges in Lackawanna County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s