× Vehicle Seized in Connection in Nanticoke Hit and Run

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Police have seized the U-Haul pickup truck they believe was involved in a hit and run in Luzerne County.

Harold Rinehimer, 78, is still recovering after being hit Sunday night while crossing Market Street in Nanticoke

The driver did not stop.

Officers tell us they have interviewed the driver and are waiting for a search warrant on the vehicle. No charges have been filed in Luzerne County.